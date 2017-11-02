FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Martin Marietta posts Q3 EPS $2.39
November 2, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Martin Marietta posts Q3 EPS $2.39

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc:

* Martin marietta reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $2.39

* Q3 revenue $1.088 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.07 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Martin marietta materials inc sees ‍ 2017 total revenues $3.87 billion to $3.97 billion​

* Martin marietta materials inc - sees 2017 ‍capital expenditures between $450 million to $500m million

* Martin marietta materials - co, bluegrass materials are continuing to work closely and cooperatively with doj in its review of proposed transaction​

* Martin marietta materials inc - sees ‍2017 net earnings attributable to martin marietta between $400 million and $445 million​

* Martin marietta materials inc sees ‍ 2017 net sales $3.64 billion to $3.74 billion​

* Martin marietta materials - co, Bluegrass materials currently anticipate that proposed acquisition will be completed in first half of 2018​

* Fy2017 revenue view $3.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Martin marietta-prelim view of 2018 anticipates aggregates shipments to increase in mid-single digits if forces with “limited growth” remain in place​

* Martin marietta materials inc - ‍ 2017 consolidated net sales and total revenues guidance exclude $355 million related to estimated interproduct sales​

* Fy2017 revenue view $3.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

