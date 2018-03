BRIEF-Martinrea International Q4 Earnings Per Share C$0.37

March 1 (Reuters) - Martinrea International Inc:

* . REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL EARNINGS, CONTINUED STRONG MARGIN IMPROVEMENT, DECLARES DIVIDEND AND RAISES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR 2018

* Q4 SALES FELL 11.3 PERCENT TO C$878.6 MILLION

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.59 TO C$0.63 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND WILL BE RAISED BY 50% TO $0.045 PER SHARE COMMENCING WITH Q1 OF 2018

* EXPECT FIRST QUARTER SALES, EXCLUDING TOOLING SALES, OF $840 MILLION TO $880 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.46, REVENUE VIEW C$883.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S