BRIEF-Martinrea International Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of C$0.42

March 5 (Reuters) - Martinrea International Inc:

* REPORTS STRONG ANNUAL EARNINGS AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.63

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE C$0.40 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW C$874.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* 2020 SEEING SOME HEADWINDS WITH CORONAVIRUS SITUATION & VOLUMES IN GENERAL

* EXPECT FIRST QUARTER SALES, EXCLUDING TOOLING SALES, TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $860 MILLION TO $910 MILLION

* MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL SEES Q1 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.60 TO $0.65, INCLUSIVE OF SOME REVENUES FROM FORMER METALSA ASSETS

* PROJECTING SALES TO APPROXIMATE $4.4 BILLION IN 2021

* MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL - BELIEVE CHALLENGES POSED BY CORONAVIRUS SITUATION HAS & WILL LIKELY IMPACT VOLUMES

* MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL - ABILITY TO SUPPLY HAS NOT BEEN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS BUT ULTIMATE LEVEL OF PRODUCTION IN 2020 IS UNCERTAIN

* MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL - BELIEVE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION WILL RESOLVE ITSELF, BUT VOLUMES IN 2020 MAY BE FLAT AT BEST IN CHINA, EUROPE & NORTH AMERICA