BRIEF-Martinrea Provides Update On Business Impact And Response To Covid-19

March 20 (Reuters) - Martinrea International Inc:

* MARTINREA PROVIDES UPDATE ON BUSINESS IMPACT AND RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY-DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK

* MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR Q1 OF 2020 (Q1 2020) AS WELL AS ITS 2021 OUTLOOK

* MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CUSTOMER PLANT SHUTDOWNS WILL AFFECT COMPANY'S OWN PRODUCTION LEVELS DURING REMAINDER OF Q1 2020 AND LIKELY BEYOND