BRIEF-Marujun to sell all shares of Gifu-based automobile unit

March 19(Reuters) - Marujun Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake in a Gifu-based automobile related unit, to two individuals and an automobile sales related firm Honda Cars Tokai, which is a consolidated subsidiary of VT Holdings Co Ltd

* Says the consolidated subsidiary of VT Holdings will hold 34 percent stake in the Gifu-based automobile related unit after the transaction

* Transaction date on March 30

