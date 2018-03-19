FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 19, 2018 / 8:12 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Marujun to sell all shares of Gifu-based automobile unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19(Reuters) - Marujun Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake in a Gifu-based automobile related unit, to two individuals and an automobile sales related firm Honda Cars Tokai, which is a consolidated subsidiary of VT Holdings Co Ltd

* Says the consolidated subsidiary of VT Holdings will hold 34 percent stake in the Gifu-based automobile related unit after the transaction

* Transaction date on March 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/roLhgy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.