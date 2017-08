June 28(Reuters) - Marushohotta Co Ltd

* Says it completes 35 million new shares issuance, at the price of 55 yen per share, raised 1.93 billion yen in total, through private placement, on June 28

* Previous plan was announced on May 23

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3WRCzq

