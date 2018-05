May 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* SAYS APRIL TOTAL SALES OF 172,986 VEHICLES VERSUS 151,215 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS APRIL TOTAL DOMESTIC SALES OF 164,978 VEHICLES VERSUS 144,492 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS APRIL PASSENGER CARS SALES OF 126,744 VEHICLES VERSUS 109,505 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS APRIL EXPORT SALES OF 8,008 VEHICLES VERSUS 6,723 VEHICLES LAST YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2HFOIM8 Further company coverage: