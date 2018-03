March 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA DEFERS PLAN TO LAUNCH ITS FIRST FULLY HYBRID VEHICLE -CNBC TV18 CITING SOURCES

* MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA ALSO LOOKS TO RE-EVALUATE FUTURE OF ITS MICRO HYBRID SEGMENT - CNBC TV18 CITING SOURCES

* HIGHER TAXATION ON HYBRID VEHICLES POST GST BIG PART OF REASON FOR MARUTI'S MOVE - CNBC TV18 CITING SOURCES Source text: bit.ly/2I8NsAZ Further company coverage: