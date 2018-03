March 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* SAYS FEB TOTAL SALES OF 149,824 VEHICLES VERSUS 130,280 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS FEB EXPORT SALES OF 11,924 VEHICLES VERSUS 9,545 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS FEB TOTAL DOMESTIC SALES OF 137,900 VEHICLES VERSUS 120,735 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS FEB PASSENGER CARS SALES OF 103,899 VEHICLES VERSUS 88,541 VEHICLES LAST YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2HTZyyH Further company coverage: