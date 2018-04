April 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER PROFIT 18.82 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 17.11 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS 21.10 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 211.66 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 207.51 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 80 RUPEES PER SHARE

* SAYS INCREASE IN EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IMPACTED NET PROFIT IN QUARTER Source text - bit.ly/2r21gWY Further company coverage: