BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India Says Expects To Launch First Electric Car By 2020

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Chairman R. C. Bhargava speaking to reporters:

* MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA CHAIRMAN BHARGAVA SAYS TOYOTA TO GIVE EV TECHNOLOGY TO MARUTI

* MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA CHAIRMAN: MARUTI TO SELL AND SERVICE CARS IN SUZUKI-TOYOTA PARTNERSHIP, POSSIBLY MANUFACTURE

* MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA CHAIRMAN: EXPECT TO LAUNCH FIRST ELECTRIC CAR BY 2020, TO SET UP SOME CHARGING STATIONS ONCE SALES BEGIN

* MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA CHAIRMAN SAYS MAKING SMALL ELECTRIC CARS THAT ARE AFFORDABLE WILL BE A CHALLENGE

* MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA CHAIRMAN SAYS DON‘T SEE A CASE FOR STOCK SPLIT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah)