April 10 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* SAYS SUZUKI MOTOR CORP STARTED EXPORT OF ‘SWIFT’ PRODUCED AT SUZUKI MOTOR GUJARAT PVT LTD

* PLANT NO.2 AT SUZUKI MOTOR GUJARAT IS BEING CONSTRUCTED; OPERATIONS TO START IN BEGINNING OF 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2IIUQDt Further company coverage: