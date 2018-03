BRIEF-Marvell Technology Q4 Non-Gaap EPS $0.32 From Continuing Operations

March 8 (Reuters) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $615 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $611 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2019 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29 TO $0.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q1 2019 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22 TO $0.26 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍Q1 REVENUE TO BE $585 MILLION TO $615 MILLION​

* Q1 GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 62% TO 63%

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $590.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.29 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: