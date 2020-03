BRIEF-Marvipol Development Says Its Liquidity And Debt Maintained At Safe Level Amid Epidemic

March 26 (Reuters) - Marvipol Development SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP’S LIQUIDITY AND DEBT IS BEING MAINTAINED AT SAFE LEVEL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SITUATION SHOULD NOT STOP PROCESS OF DELIVERY OF PREMISES IN ALREADY BUILT BUILDINGS, YET MAY PROLONG THE PROCESS

* IN NEAREST 12 MONTHS, GROUP DOES NOT EXCLUDE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON RECOGNITION OF RESULTS AND PROGRESS OF INVESTMENTS’ IMPLEMENTATION IN STORAGE SECTOR

* SEES RISK IN ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN WHICH MAY NEGATIVELY IMPACT OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS OF DEVELOPMENT SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)