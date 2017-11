Nov 27 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA:

* Q3 REVENUE 188.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 175.6 MILLION ZLOTYS (NOT 312.9 MILLION ZLOTYS) YEAR AGO

* PUBLISHES RESTATED 2016 FIGURES FOLLOWING SPLIT OF ITS REAL ESTATE AND AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESSES

* Q3 NET PROFIT 15.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 18.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO