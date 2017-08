June 30 (Reuters) - MARVIPOL SA:

* MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDS TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 34.1 MILLION ZLOTYS AS PROPOSED EARLIER BY CO'S SHAREHOLDER

* IN APRIL MANAGEMENT PROPOSED TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 17.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)