July 4 (Reuters) - MARVIPOL SA:

* ITS UNIT, BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE LODZ SP. Z O.O., SIGNS AROUND 69.5 MILLION ZLOTY DEAL WITH MOONDE GMBH FOR ABOUT 230 CARS DELIVERY

* ITS UNIT, BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE CENTRUM SP. Z O.O., SIGNS AROUND 35.6 MILLION ZLOTY DEAL WITH IMPAC RENT UG FOR ABOUT 118 CARS DELIVERY