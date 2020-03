March 19 (Reuters) - Mary Chia Holdings Ltd:

* MARY CHIA HOLDINGS LTD- GROUP HAS TO CLOSE ALL ITS OUTLETS IN JOHOR BAHRU AND KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA THROUGH 18 TO 31 MARCH 2020

* MARY CHIA HOLDINGS-UNABLE TO QUANTIFY NOR DETERMINE TRUE EXTENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF ORDER ON EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2020

* MARY CHIA HOLDINGS-REFERS TO IMPLEMENTATION OF RESTRICTED MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER EFFECTIVE 18 TO 31 MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: