April 13 (Reuters) - Mary Chia Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP’S OUTLETS IN JOHOR BAHRU AND KUALA LUMPUR IN MALAYSIA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL 28 APRIL 2020

* COVID-19 AND ITS EFFECTS ON DOMESTIC ECONOMY IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT GROUP’S EARNING CAPACITY AND ABILITY TO SECURE CUSTOMERS

* AT THIS STAGE, UNABLE TO QUANTIFY EXTENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF FURTHER EXTENSION OF RESTRICTED MOVEMENT ON EPS FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2021