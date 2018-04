April 30 (Reuters) - MAS Real Estate Inc:

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION IS EUR 95.0 MILLION

* ACQUISITION HAS BEEN UNDERTAKEN IN TERMS OF A LONG-TERM CO-INVESTMENT AGREEMENT THAT MAS HAS ENTERED INTO WITH PRIME KAPITAL LTD

* PURCHASE PRICE TO BE SETTLED IN CASH AND PAYABLE UPON FULFILMENT OF CERTAIN CONDITIONS PRECEDENT TO SPA