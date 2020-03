BRIEF-MAS Real Estate Says Since Virus Outbreak In Italy, See Disruption To Operations

March 16 (Reuters) - MAS Real Estate Inc:

* VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SINCE OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 CRISIS IN ITALY, MANAGEMENT HAS BEEN ANTICIPATING POTENTIAL DISRUPTION TO CO’S OPERATIONS

* CONTINGENCY PLANS MADE IN CASE OF TEMPORARY ENFORCED OPERATIONAL CLOSURES OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES & CO’S ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES

* GROUP HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO COMFORTABLY MEET ITS FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AND TO SEE IT THROUGH PERIOD AHEAD