Feb 20 (Reuters) - MAS Real Estate Inc:

* MAS REAL ESTATE INC-SEES ‍INTERIM DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DEC 31 AT 3.58 EURO CENTS PER SHARE, UP 34.6 PCT