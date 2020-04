BRIEF-Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle Sees Greater Losses In 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

April 28 (Reuters) - Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG:

* SEVERELY AFFECTED BY CORONA PANDEMIC 2020

* EXPECTS GREATER LOSSES IN 2020 DUE TO INTENSIFIED EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CURRENTLY SEES 2020 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO DECREASE BY AROUND 50% AND THE RESULT TO DROP DISPROPORTIONATELY

* FY INCOMING ORDERS DOWN BY 12.9% TO EUR 414.4 MILLION

* FY GROUP SALES UP BY 2.2% TO A NEW HIGH OF EUR 463.1 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE UNCHANGED BASIC DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.80 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND AND EUR 0.85 PER PREFERENCE SHARE,AND BONUS OF EUR 4.20