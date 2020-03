BRIEF-Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle To Propose Unchanged Dividend

March 18 (Reuters) - Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG:

* ECONOMIC DOWNTURN AND THE CORONA CRISIS WILL LEAD TO A SHARP DECLINE IN BUSINESS IN 2020

* TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF PRODUCTION AND REDUCED DISTRIBUTION PLANNED

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES AT AROUND EUR 463 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 452.9 MILLION)

* TO PROPOSE UNCHANGED BASIC DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.80 PER ORDINARY SHARE AND EUR 0.85 PER PREFERENCE SHARE

* TO PROPOSE BONUS REDUCED TO EUR 9.20 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 14.20) PER SHARE

* FY ORDER BACKLOG ACROSS THE GROUP WAS AROUND EUR 99 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 148.0 MILLION)