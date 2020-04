April 21 (Reuters) - MASCHINENFABRIK HEID AG:

* MAKES USE OF THE OPTION TO EXTEND DEADLINE BY TWO MONTHS FOR PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

* BECAUSE OF PANDEMIC VALUATION OF THE INVESTMENTS IN THIS COMPANY MUST BE EXAMINED

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC CAUSES DELAY IN THE COMPLETION OF THE AUDIT AT MASCHINENFABRIK HEID AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)