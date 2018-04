April 24 (Reuters) - Masco Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 SALES $1.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.86 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS HAD A HIGH LEVEL OF INVESTMENT SPENDING IN Q1, BUT EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR HAVE NOT CHANGED