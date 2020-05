May 15 (Reuters) - Masi Agricola SpA:

* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 13.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 2.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IT IS REASONABLE TO EXPECT IMPACTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS IN Q2 AND SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS

* IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE WITH SUFFICIENT RELIABILITY IMPACT OF COVID-19 SO FAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)