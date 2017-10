Sept 25 (Reuters) - Masimo Corp:

* Masimo Corp - On Sept. 22, 2017, co appointed Micah Young as company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective October 16, 2017

* Masimo Corp - Young succeeds Mark de Raad, who has served as company's Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer since June 2006 Source text: (bit.ly/2ftPa7k) Further company coverage: