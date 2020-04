April 1 (Reuters) - Masimo Corp:

* MASIMO ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY, UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER 2020 PRODUCT REVENUE

* MASIMO CORP SAYS EXPECTS PRODUCT REVENUE FOR Q1 2020 WILL RANGE FROM $265 MILLION TO $271 MILLION

* MASIMO CORP SAYS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND IMPACTS ON BUSINESS, NO LONGER OFFERING GUIDANCE FOR 2020