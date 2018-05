BRIEF-Masimo Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.82

Masimo Corp:

* MASIMO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.69 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 GAAP TOTAL REVENUE, INCLUDING ROYALTY AND OTHER REVENUE $846 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE, INCLUDING ROYALTY AND OTHER REVENUE $ 846 MILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.01

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.88

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.81, REVENUE VIEW $838.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70, REVENUE VIEW $209.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: