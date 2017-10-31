BRIEF-Masimo reports Q3 earnings per share $0.70

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Masimo Corp:
* Masimo reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.95
* Q3 earnings per share $0.70
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $774 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Masimo Corp qtrly total revenue, including royalty and other revenue increased 15.6% to $193.7 million
* Masimo Corp says now expects fiscal 2017 earnings per diluted share to be approximately $2.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: