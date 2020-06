June 1 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA:

* TAKEOVER OFFER PRESENTATION FOR THE COMPANY

* TAKEOVER OFFER FOR THE COMPANY LAUNCHED BY LORCA TELECOM BIDCO FOR 22.50 EUROS PER SHARE

* MAXIMUM AMOUNT TO BE PAID OF 2.96 BILLION EUROS

* TAKEOVER BY CINVEN, KKR AND PROVIDENCE IS SUBJECT TO ACCEPTANCE OF AT LEAST 50% OF SHARE CAPITAL

* SHAREHOLDERS WITH 29.56% OF THE CAPITAL HAVE ALREADY COMMITTED TO THE OFFER Source text: bit.ly/2ZWyURa Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)