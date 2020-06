June 1 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA:

* HAS HAD NEGOTIATIONS AND CONVERSATIONS WITH THE CONSORTIUM ON TAKEOVER OFFER

* BIDDER MANIFESTED TO THE CO’S BOARD ITS COMMITMENT OF KEEPING CONTINUITY OF CO’S STRATEGY AND BUSINESS PLAN, ITS EMPLOYEES AND MANAGEMENT TEAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)