May 14 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA:

* REITERATES FULL 2020-21 GUIDANCE DESPITE COVID-19

* SAYS COMMERCIAL GROWTH PLANS WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY COVID19

* CONFIRMS ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FY20 OF 570-600 MILLION EUROS AND FOR 2021 OF 670-700 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS 2021 EQUITY FREE CASH FLOW TARGET REITERATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)