March 15 (Reuters) - Mason Graphite Inc:

* MASON GRAPHITE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW MEMBERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* MASON GRAPHITE INC - APPOINTS PAUL R. CARMEL AND GILLES GINGRAS TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* MASON GRAPHITE INC - CARMEL WILL ACT AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: