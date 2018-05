May 11 (Reuters) - Mason Resources Corp:

* MASON RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* MASON RESOURCES CORP - NET LOSS FOR Q1 2018 WAS $0.3 MILLION, WHICH WAS A REDUCTION OF 57% FROM THE COMPARATIVE PERIOD OF 2017

* MASON RESOURCES CORP - EXPECTS TO SPEND BETWEEN $1.2 MILLION AND $1.4 MILLION FOR THE 2018 YEAR