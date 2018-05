May 10 (Reuters) - Masonite International Corp:

* MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AUTHORIZES ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP - INTENDS TO REPURCHASE UP TO $250 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES