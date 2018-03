BRIEF-Massachusetts EDCs Terminate Conditional Selection of Northern Pass Project: Eversource

March 28 (Reuters) - EVERSOURCE ENERGY:

* SAYS UNDERSTANDS MASSACHUSETTS ELECTRIC DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES (EDCs) DECISION ON WEDNESDAY TO TERMINATE CONDITIONAL SELECTION OF NORTHERN PASS TRANSMISSION HYDRO PROPOSAL, GIVEN STATUS OF NEW HAMPSHIRE PERMITTING PROCESS

* SAYS WHILE THE NEW HAMPSHIRE SITE EVALUATION COMMITTEE’S DECISION CAUSED DELAY, IT WILL CONTINUE TO URGE MEMBERS TO EVALUATE REQUIRED STATUTORY CRITERIA AND THOROUGHLY CONSIDER ALL CONDITIONS THAT COULD PROVIDE BASIS FOR GRANTING APPROVAL

* SAYS EVERSOURCE AND HYDRO-QUÉBEC REMAIN COMMITTED TO THE SUCCESS OF THE PROJECT

* SAYS DESPITE RECENT DELAYS BELIEVES NORTHERN PASS IS THE BEST PROJECT FOR THE REGION AND NEW HAMPSHIRE

* NORTHERN PASS IS A 192-MILE ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION LINE PROJECT THAT WILL BRING 1,090 MEGAWATTS OF HYDROPOWER TO NEW ENGLAND, ACCORDING TO THE PROJECT WEBSITE

* EVERSOURCE IS NEW HAMPSHIRE’S LARGEST ELECTRIC UTILITY, SERVING MORE THAN 500,000 HOMES AND BUSINESSES IN 211 CITIES AND TOWNS, AND ALSO SUPPLIES WATER TO ABOUT 9,300 HOMES AND BUSINESSES IN HAMPTON, NORTH HAMPTON AND RYE. (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)