BRIEF-Massimo Zanetti Q1 Net Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 3.3 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group SpA :

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 222.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 217.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 3.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 12.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS DECISION TO SUSPEND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE TO MARKET

* MASSIMO ZANETTI CEO SAYS ANOTHER TWO OR THREE MONTHS WILL BE NECESSARY TO GET CLEARER PICTURE PROBABLY

* MASSIMO ZANETTI CEO SAYS THEY ARE IMPLEMENTING ALL INITIATIVES TO PRESERVE GROUP’S SOLIDITY AND COST CONTAINMENT ACTIONS IN ALL GEOGRAPHICAL AREAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)