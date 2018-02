BRIEF-Massmart Says FY Headline Earnings Increased By 14.0%

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd:

* FY ‍GROUP OPERATING PROFIT, EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE MOVEMENTS AND INTEREST, INCREASED BY 4.8% TO R2.8 BILLION​

* FY ‍TOTAL SALES INCREASED TO R93.7 BILLION, REPRESENTING 2.7% GROWTH​

* FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 14.0% TO R1.5 BILLION​

* ‍DECLARED GROSS FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 271.0 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 2017​

* ‍"HOPEFUL" THAT 2018 SALES ENVIRONMENT WILL BE BETTER THAN 2017​