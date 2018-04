BRIEF-Massmart Says Sales In First 12 Weeks Of 2018 Soft

April 18 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd:

* MASSMART HOLDINGS - SALES PERFORMANCE FOR FIRST 12 WEEKS OF 2018 HAS BEEN SOFT WHICH IS A TREND NOTED BY OTHER PARTICIPANTS IN SOUTH AFRICAN RETAIL

* MASSMART - TOTAL SALES GROWTH IN 12 WEEKS PERIOD IS SLIGHTLY POSITIVE WHILE COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH IS SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE, WITH PRODUCT DEFLATION OF -0.4%

* MASSMART- FOOD SALES GROWTH REMAINS LOW IN 12 WEEKS PERIOD DUE TO ONGOING DEFLATION IN COMMODITIES, WHICH SHOULD MOVE INTO INFLATION FROM APRIL/MAY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)