March 2 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co:

* PRESS RELEASE - MASSMUTUAL INTERNATIONAL ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL 85.1 PERCENT OF MASSMUTUAL JAPAN TO NIPPON LIFE

* MASSMUTUAL INTERNATIONAL LLC SAYS DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY USD 935 MILLION IN CASH

* MASSMUTUAL INTERNATIONAL LLC​ SAYS‍ WILL RETAIN ABOUT 14.9 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN MASSMUTUAL JAPAN