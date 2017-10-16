FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MasTec gets pipeline construction contract valued over $1.5 bln
October 16, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-MasTec gets pipeline construction contract valued over $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mastec Inc:

* MasTec announces large project 2018 pipeline construction award

* MasTec Inc - ‍construction activity for this u.s. Based award is expected to commence in 2018​

* MasTec Inc - ‍has been awarded a large project pipeline construction award with an expected contract value of over $1.5 billion​

* MasTec-‍remain confident in previously indicated expectation that year-end 2017 oil & gas segment backlog will approach or exceed year end 2016 levels​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
