BRIEF-MasTec gets pipeline construction contract valued over $1.5 bln

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mastec Inc:

* MasTec announces large project 2018 pipeline construction award

* MasTec Inc - ‍construction activity for this u.s. Based award is expected to commence in 2018​

* MasTec Inc - ‍has been awarded a large project pipeline construction award with an expected contract value of over $1.5 billion​

* MasTec-‍remain confident in previously indicated expectation that year-end 2017 oil & gas segment backlog will approach or exceed year end 2016 levels​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: