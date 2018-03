March 29 (Reuters) - Mastec Inc:

* MASTEC COMPLETES EXISTING COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN AND AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $100 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

* MASTEC - REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: