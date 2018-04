BRIEF-Mastec Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.32

April 30 (Reuters) - MasTec Inc:

* MASTEC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS, RECORD BACKLOG AND INCREASED ANNUAL GUIDANCE

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.78 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $1.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.24 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.65

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $6.9 BILLION

* BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AT $7.6 BILLION, A $464 MILLION SEQUENTIAL INCREASE WHEN COMPARED TO YEAR END 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: