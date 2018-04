BRIEF-Mastech Digital Entered Into A Second Amendment To Its Credit Agreement

April 25 (Reuters) - Mastech Digital Inc:

* MASTECH DIGITAL INC - ON APRIL 20, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* MASTECH DIGITAL- SECOND AMENDMENT REDUCING AGGREGATE COMMITMENT AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO COMPANY ENTITIES FROM $27.5 MILLION TO $22.5 MILLION

* MASTECH DIGITAL - AMENDMENT INCREASING AGGREGATE COMMITMENT AMOUNT OF SWING LOAN SUBFACILITY UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM $3.0 MILLION TO $5.0 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2KfWQ7I) Further company coverage: