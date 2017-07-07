BRIEF-Mastech Digital to acquire InfoTrellis for $55 mln

July 7 (Reuters) - Mastech Digital Inc
* Mastech Digital to acquire InfoTrellis
* Mastech Digital Inc - Deal for $55 million
* Mastech Digital Inc says funding for transaction will consist of a combination of debt and equity
* Mastech Digital Inc says new $65 million facility with PNC Bank will provide debt financing for transaction
* Mastech Digital Inc - Deal for $35.7 million paid in cash at closing and $19.3 million deferred over next two years
* Mastech Digital - Deferred purchase price is contingent upon acquired business generating specified ebit targets during two years following closing
* Mastech Digital Inc - Funding for transaction will consist of a combination of debt and equity
* Mastech Digital Inc - Equity financing will be completed through a $6 million private placement of newly issued shares of co's common stock
* Mastech Digital - Terms of private placement were negotiated and approved by special committee of independent directors, independent financial advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: