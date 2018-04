April 27 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc:

* MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* MASTERCARD INC - RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

* MASTERCARD INC - RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY'S EXISTING DIRECTORS