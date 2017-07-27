FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Mastercard Q2 EPS $1.10
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Mastercard Q2 EPS $1.10

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc:

* Mastercard Inc - second-quarter net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.10 per diluted share

* Mastercard Inc - second-quarter net revenue increase of 13%, to a record $3.1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mastercard Inc - second-quarter adjusted gross dollar volume and purchase volume both up 9%

* Mastercard Inc qtrly increase in cross-border volumes of 14% on a local currency basis

* Mastercard Inc - as of June 30, 2017, the company's customers had issued 2.4 billion mastercard and Maestro-branded cards

* Mastercard Inc qtrly increase in switched transactions of 17% to 16.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.