BRIEF-Mastercard Reports First-Quarter Adj. Net Income Of $1.50 Per Share

May 2 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc:

* ORPORATED REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FIRST-QUARTER ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.6 BILLION, OR $1.50 PER ADJUSTED DILUTED SHARE

* FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.5 BILLION, OR $1.41 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FIRST-QUARTER GROSS DOLLAR VOLUME UP 14% AND PURCHASE VOLUME UP 15%

* MASTERCARD - AS OF MARCH 31, CO’S CUSTOMERS HAD ISSUED 2.4 BILLION MASTERCARD, MAESTRO-BRANDED CARDS, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF VENEZUELA DECONSOLIDATION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.25 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FIRST-QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $3.6 BILLION, OR AN INCREASE OF 31%

* QTRLY INCREASE IN CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES OF 21% ON A LOCAL CURRENCY BASIS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $3.25 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MASTERCARD’S CEO SAYS “WE ARE INVESTING IN AREAS SUCH AS SAFETY AND SECURITY AND OUR DIGITAL SOLUTIONS TO DRIVE LONG-TERM GROWTH”

* INCREASE IN SWITCHED TRANSACTIONS OF 17%, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF VENEZUELA DECONSOLIDATION, TO 16.7 BILLION IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rfeEYR) Further company coverage: